Oct 24 Tongyu Communication Inc

* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 22 percent to 10 percent, or to be 193.0 million yuan to 222.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 247.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment in R&D and performance recording of newly merged Finland-based company are the main reasons for the forecast

