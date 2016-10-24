Oct 24 Beijing Century Real Technology :

* Says it will pay cash to buy 66.5 percent stake in a Suzhou-based IT company at 318.7 million yuan directly, instead of via new shares issuance and cash payment

* Says it will hold 96.5 percent stake in the target company after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6VdU8f; goo.gl/eTMnpQ

