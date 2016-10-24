UPDATE 2-U.S. housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 24 Totenko Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell a property (land and building) located in Tokyo for an undisclosed price, in Jan. 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w3sjNa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives