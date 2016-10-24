Oct 24 Tongding Interconnection Information Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 180 percent to 230 percent, or to be 513.8 million yuan to 605.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 183.5 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K6zO4O

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)