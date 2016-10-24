Oct 24 Sun Capital Management Corp :

* Says it to issue 15,500,000 shares via private placement on Nov. 18 and it to raise totally 1,085 million yen

* Says OCEAN PACIFIC MANAGEMENT PTE.LTD's voting rights in the co to increase to 23.44 percent

* Says it to buy 81 percent stake in its 19 percent owned Singapore-based company MARVEL GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE.LTD.

