Oct 24 Shanghai Shimao :

* Says it issued the 2nd tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 2 billion yuan on Oct. 20

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and a coupon rate of 2.98 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qtuaxb

