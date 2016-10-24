Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 24 V-cube Inc :
* Says the co and M3 Inc to cancel joint-venture contract
* Says it to transfer entire holding 49 percent stake in JV M-cube,Inc to M3 on Nov. 1 at price of 46.3 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qrnfZP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, May 23 European Union ministers approved proposals on Tuesday to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms.