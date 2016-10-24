Oct 24 GRG Banking Equipment :

* Sees net profit for 2016 down 10 percent to up 20 percent, or to be 808.6 million yuan to 1,078.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 898.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rTsYTc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)