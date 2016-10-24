Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 24 Shenzhen Techand Ecology & Environment Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up property development JV with registered capital of 264.6 million yuan ($39.08 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eZyd3t
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7714 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,