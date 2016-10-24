CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Oct 24 Goldenmax International Technology Ltd
* Says it signs contract to buy commercial property for 120.7 million yuan ($17.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eCSSH9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7715 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog