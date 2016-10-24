CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
Oct 24 NRK Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4.5 million shares of common stock through private placement, raising 5.5 billion won in proceeds for operations, at 1,220 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/k2usZG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog