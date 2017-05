** Shares of India's third-largest telecom operator Idea Cellular Ltd fall as much as 3.6 pct to 74.05 rupees

** Company reported a 88 pct drop in net profit for the quarter ended Sept

** Citi Research in a note stated that Idea remains vulnerable to competition in the sector given relatively smaller scale and high leverage

** The brokerage firm maintains "sell" rating with price target of 70 rupees

** Company has median price target of 85 rupees

** As of Monday's close, stock lost 46.5 pct this year, underperforming the broader Nifty 50 index's 9.6 pct rise (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)