Oct 24 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 30.8 percent y/y at 186.3 million yuan ($27.51 million)

* Says it plans to boost finance JV's capital by 700 million to 1.5 billion yuan, to boost motorcycle unit's capital to 701.6 million yuan from 41.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2extVR1; bit.ly/2dBTZt7

($1 = 6.7710 Chinese yuan renminbi)