BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
Oct 25 Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 20 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 82.4 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales price of coal products is the main reason for the forecast
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing