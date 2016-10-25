Oct 25 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 0 percent, or to be 218.4 million yuan to 273.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 273.0 million yuan

* Comments that reduced order volume is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UffqdM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)