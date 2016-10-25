BRIEF-Jamba Inc says doesn't anticipate filing form 10-Q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25
* Company does not anticipate filing form 10-q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25
Oct 25 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 0 percent, or to be 218.4 million yuan to 273.0 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 273.0 million yuan
* Comments that reduced order volume is the main reason for the forecast
Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share