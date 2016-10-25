BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder to transfer 100 million shares (12.4 percent stake) of the co to the controlling shareholder's wholly owned subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nUvd1d
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: