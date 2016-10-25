Oct 25 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 42 million yuan to 52 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 57.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income and gross profit margin of main products, as well as reduced production costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BcmkZe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)