BRIEF-Frankly Inc's Q1 revenue $6.4 million
* Qtrly net loss totaled $1.5 million, compared to net loss of $1.6mln in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 42 million yuan to 52 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 57.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased operating income and gross profit margin of main products, as well as reduced production costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BcmkZe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 37,000 AT&T workers currently on strike Further company coverage: