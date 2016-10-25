Oct 25 Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 68.9 million yuan to 93.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 81.1 million yuan

* Comments that investment in brand buliding are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iNfQ2B

