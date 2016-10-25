Oct 25 Edifier Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 30 percent to 0 percent, or to be 70.5 million yuan to 100.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 100.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased cost on development and advertising for air cleaner products is the main reason for the forecast

