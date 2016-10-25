Oct 25 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to decrease by 37 percent to 47.5 percent, or to be 50 million to 60 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 95.2 million yuan

* Says industrial competition is the main reason for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 70.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EHlglu

