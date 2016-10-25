BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to decrease by 37 percent to 47.5 percent, or to be 50 million to 60 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 95.2 million yuan
* Says industrial competition is the main reason for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 70.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qFWlun) Further company coverage: