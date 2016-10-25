Oct 25 Shenzhen Suntak Circuit Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 331 million to 391.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 300.9 million yuan

* Says increased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

