BRIEF-Frankly Inc's Q1 revenue $6.4 million
* Qtrly net loss totaled $1.5 million, compared to net loss of $1.6mln in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Shenzhen Suntak Circuit Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 331 million to 391.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 300.9 million yuan
* Says increased operating income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BmFrBv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 37,000 AT&T workers currently on strike