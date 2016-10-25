BRIEF-Frankly Inc's Q1 revenue $6.4 million
* Qtrly net loss totaled $1.5 million, compared to net loss of $1.6mln in Q1 of 2016
Oct 25 Guomai Technologies Inc :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 75.6 million yuan to 96.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 42.0 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of ICT business, increased investment income, as well as decreased financial expenses are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ctKVtC

(Beijing Headline News)
* Says 37,000 AT&T workers currently on strike