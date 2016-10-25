Oct 25 China Shipping Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 54.8 million yuan to 65.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 54.8 million yuan

* Comments that strengthened cost control and management promotion, as well as improved quality and efficiency are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EzPVE3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)