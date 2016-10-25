BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
Oct 25 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 87.1 percent to 84.2 percent, or to be 9 million yuan to 11 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 69.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hgt0KU
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing