Oct 25 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 87.1 percent to 84.2 percent, or to be 9 million yuan to 11 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 69.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hgt0KU

