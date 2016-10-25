BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Shenzhen Silkroad Digital Vision Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 27.8 million shares for its Shenzhen IPO at 5.54 yuan ($0.8175) per share to raise 154.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eAdbc9 ($1 = 6.7764 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qFWlun) Further company coverage: