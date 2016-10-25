BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 316.1 percent to 335.4 percent, or to be 1,015.1 million to 1,062.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 244 million yuan
* Says new games and decreased share-based payment fee are the main reasons for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 1,018 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lKKfDh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bryan Ezralow reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Chanticleer Holdings Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qFWlun) Further company coverage: