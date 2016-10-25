BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 1,329.2 million to 1,455.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1,265.9 million yuan
* Says improvement of marketing network is the main reason for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 1,258.1 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: