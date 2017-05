** Shares of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services fall 1 to 3 pct while Tata Teleservices was down 2 pct

** Tata Sons ousted Cyrus Mistry as its chairman with Ratan Tata to take over on an interim basis, the company said late on Monday

** Media reports cited the board was discontent with Mistry's actions which included costly settlement with Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo and the sale of Tata Steel's UK business

** Tata Teleservices experienced heavy trading as it saw almost 6.5 times its 30-day average volumes within the first 30 minutes of trading

** U.S.-listed shares of Tata Motors closed up 1.4 pct after the announcement on Monday (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)