Oct 25 Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 60 percent, or to be 254.0 million yuan to 338.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 211.6 million yuan

* Comments that the growing size and profitability of commercial vehicle transmission business, as well as strengthened management and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

