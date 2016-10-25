BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 611.3 million to 764.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 509.4 million yuan
* 2016 reported net profit of 650.8 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lo5H45
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.