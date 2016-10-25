Oct 25 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 611.3 million to 764.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 509.4 million yuan

* 2016 reported net profit of 650.8 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lo5H45

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)