AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -12.2 percent to 2.4 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 70 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 68.4 million yuan
* Comments that the decrease in domestic performance is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OxRPg8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.