Oct 25 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -12.2 percent to 2.4 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 70 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 68.4 million yuan

* Comments that the decrease in domestic performance is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OxRPg8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)