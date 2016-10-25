Oct 25 Ningbo Tech-bank Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co entered into agreement with MOFA Group LLC and
Cooperative Resources International, Inc. to buy assets of MOFA
Global B.V., MOFA Global Mexican Division, LLC and MOFA
Global,Inc.
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in the U.S.
to undertake the acquisition
* Says the assets are including sales and production
business of assisted reproductive technology, products and
service of animal reproduction and related personnel
* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bHvzhK
