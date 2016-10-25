Oct 25 Ningbo Tech-bank Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co entered into agreement with MOFA Group LLC and Cooperative Resources International, Inc. to buy assets of MOFA Global B.V., MOFA Global Mexican Division, LLC and MOFA Global,Inc.

* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in the U.S. to undertake the acquisition

* Says the assets are including sales and production business of assisted reproductive technology, products and service of animal reproduction and related personnel

* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bHvzhK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)