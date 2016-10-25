AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd :
* Says co completes acquisition of remaining 49 percent stake in LCD component firm Skyworth LCD liquid crystal device (Shenzhen), and holds 100 percent stake in it (co owns 49 percent stake directly and 51 percent stake indirectly via unit)
Source text in Chinese:

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.