Oct 26 Gci Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -30 percent to 20 percent, or to be 75.1 million yuan to 128.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 107.3 million yuan

* Comments that the seasonal fluctuation characteristic of company's performance is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zGZNyn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)