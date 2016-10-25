Oct 25 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 80 percent to 120 percent, or to be 140.6 million yuan to 171.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 78.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased operation quality is the main reason for the forecast

