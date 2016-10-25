Oct 25 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 446.6 million yuan to 483.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 372.2 million yuan

* Comments that the stable growth of main business is the main reason for the forecast

