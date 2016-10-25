AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 HTC Corp
* Says Q3 revenue at T$22.2 billion ($702.58 million), gross profit margin at 16.1 percent
* Says Q3 after-tax net loss at T$1.8 billion, operating loss at T$2.0 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fb31NT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5980 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.