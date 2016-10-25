BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Oct 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eEVh4Q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.