AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Tianjin Keyvia Electric :
* Says it completed fully acquiring Rail Power Systems GmbH and Balfour Beatty Rail Signal GmbH (current name RPS Signal GmbH) from Balfour Beatty Rail GmbH and BICC Holdings GmbH via wholly owned subsidiary Keyvia Germany GmbH
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VgcRSb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.