Oct 25 Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 85 percent to 55 percent, or to be 11.7 million yuan to 35.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 77.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales volume of main products and increased operating expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

