AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to decrease by 85 percent to 55 percent, or to be 11.7 million yuan to 35.0 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 77.9 million yuan
* Comments that decreased sales volume of main products and increased operating expenses are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zo7Tcu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.