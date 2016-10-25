Oct 25 Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 264.9 million yuan to 344.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 264.9 million yuan

* Comments that the steady growth of pharmaceutical business is the main reason for the forecast

