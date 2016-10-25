BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to set up a industrial buyout fund with an investment firm
* Total size of the fund is no more than 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/obWvAj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.