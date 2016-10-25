Oct 25 UIM Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Samkwang Power System Corp, for sales structure diversification and profit structure expansion

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and its subsidiary

* Merger effective date is Jan. 1, 2017 and expected date of registration is Jan. 2, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oAZgjE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)