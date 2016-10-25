Oct 25 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to forgive debt worth 26.4 million yuan for its Qinghai-based bioengineering unit, and then to recover the remaining debt of 44.3 million yuan

* Says co plans to transfer 100 percent stake in the unit to a Tibet-based electronics tech, with nominal price of 1 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T9kYue ; goo.gl/NdUj86

