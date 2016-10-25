Oct 25 I'rom Group Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy 61 percent voting rights in CMAX Pty Ltd from IDT Australia Limited at the end of November, for the purpose of acquisition of CMAX business (clinical trial business) from IDT Australia

* Says transaction price of AU$10 million for the 60 percent voting rights of target firm

* Says it planned to fully acquire CMAX Pty Ltd after June 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qt6Mz9

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)