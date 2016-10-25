BRIEF-U.S.FDA says Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
Oct 25 I'rom Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy 61 percent voting rights in CMAX Pty Ltd from IDT Australia Limited at the end of November, for the purpose of acquisition of CMAX business (clinical trial business) from IDT Australia
* Says transaction price of AU$10 million for the 60 percent voting rights of target firm
* Says it planned to fully acquire CMAX Pty Ltd after June 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qt6Mz9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.