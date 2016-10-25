Oct 25 Guangzhou Kingteller Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 50 pct to 100 pct, or to be 0 million yuan to 34.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (69.4 million yuan)

* Comments that lower operation revenue as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rGknlF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)