AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Guangzhou Kingteller Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 50 pct to 100 pct, or to be 0 million yuan to 34.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (69.4 million yuan)
* Comments that lower operation revenue as the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rGknlF
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would delve into the growing arena of "over-the-air" software updates, adding Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its Sync 3-equipped 2016 vehicles for the first time via a wireless software update.