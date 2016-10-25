BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Shenyang Commercial City Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell stakes in Shengjing Bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dEXEXe
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.