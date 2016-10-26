BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Zhejiang Mizuda Printing and Dyeing Group Co., Ltd.
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 49.03 percent to increase by 1.95 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 40 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 39.2 million yuan
* Comments that decrease in operation revenue is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/eevFCI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws