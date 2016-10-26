Oct 26 Zhejiang Mizuda Printing and Dyeing Group Co., Ltd. 

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 49.03 percent to increase by 1.95 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 39.2 million yuan

* Comments that decrease in operation revenue is the main reason for the forecast

