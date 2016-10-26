Oct 26 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 97.9 percent to 122.7 percent, or to be 400 million yuan to 450 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 202.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales scale, new technology application and production automation are the main reasons for the forecast

