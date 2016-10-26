BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 97.9 percent to 122.7 percent, or to be 400 million yuan to 450 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 202.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales scale, new technology application and production automation are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/scFhZN
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: