Oct 26 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 0 yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 62.7 million yuan

* Comments that income from selling stake is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yuy2MD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)