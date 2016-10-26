BRIEF-Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
* Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
Oct 26 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 0 yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 62.7 million yuan
* Comments that income from selling stake is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yuy2MD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
* Plans to offer, subject to market conditions, approximately $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025